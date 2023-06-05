 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Lilibet will own £5,000 expensive gift from Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Princess Lilibet will get special presents from mother Meghan Markle when she grows old.

The two-year-old Royal will be the owner of Cartier Tank Francaise that is worth an estimated £5,000.

Speaking about the ornament, Meghan herself gushed over passing it on to her little one.

In 2015, in an interview with HELLO!, Meghan explained: "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season - which, at the time, felt like such a milestone - I totally splurged and bought a two-tone version [of the watch]."

Meghan added: "I plan to give it to my daughter one day.

"That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

Meanwhile, Lilibet is celebrating her second birthday with parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the US this week. 

Although the Sussexes have not yet disclosed the younger one's birthday plans, the couple are said to be celebrating around close friends in ther LA home.

Speaking further about her gifts, a source tells New Idea: "No doubt she’ll be getting a truckload of presents.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle will 'live to regret' as children will have 'no relatives'

Meghan Markle will 'live to regret' as children will have 'no relatives'
Princess Lilibet will own £5,000 expensive gift from Meghan Markle

Princess Lilibet will own £5,000 expensive gift from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's own memoir Spare could turn against him in battle to prove his claims?

Prince Harry's own memoir Spare could turn against him in battle to prove his claims?
Prince Harry is ‘like a Cinderella with a bald patch’ video

Prince Harry is ‘like a Cinderella with a bald patch’
King Charles, Kate Middleton, William forget Lilibet 2nd birthday?

King Charles, Kate Middleton, William forget Lilibet 2nd birthday?
Prince Harry issued warning ahead of his historic appearance in London court

Prince Harry issued warning ahead of his historic appearance in London court
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘take hand-holding to Olympic levels’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘take hand-holding to Olympic levels’
Prince Harry thinks being married to Meghan Markle is ‘rocky and arduous’ video

Prince Harry thinks being married to Meghan Markle is ‘rocky and arduous’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t keep pulling dosh’: ‘Need the royals’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t keep pulling dosh’: ‘Need the royals’
Meghan Markle has ‘millions flowing in’ faster than she ‘can spend’ video

Meghan Markle has ‘millions flowing in’ faster than she ‘can spend’
Prince Harry ‘not immune to inflation’: ‘Being a Duke matters not’ video

Prince Harry ‘not immune to inflation’: ‘Being a Duke matters not’
Prince William, Harry receive shocking news amid family feud

Prince William, Harry receive shocking news amid family feud
Prince Harry ‘wastes $23.49 million like a hot knife through Jersey butter’

Prince Harry ‘wastes $23.49 million like a hot knife through Jersey butter’
King Charles slammed for ‘horrible throwback’ with latest ‘condescension’

King Charles slammed for ‘horrible throwback’ with latest ‘condescension’
Here’s what Queen Rania asked Kate and William about their kids video

Here’s what Queen Rania asked Kate and William about their kids
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Lilibet’s 2nd birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Lilibet’s 2nd birthday
King Charles makes major decision in a bid to slim down monarchy video

King Charles makes major decision in a bid to slim down monarchy
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally decide to reconcile with royals?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally decide to reconcile with royals?
Meghan Markle is an ‘exploitative and racist’ woman 'taught everything she knows' video

Meghan Markle is an ‘exploitative and racist’ woman 'taught everything she knows'
Meghan Markle’s mom ‘an addict’ interested in ‘only money’? video

Meghan Markle’s mom ‘an addict’ interested in ‘only money’?
Meghan Markle’s Doria is an ‘absent enabling mother’ video

Meghan Markle’s Doria is an ‘absent enabling mother’