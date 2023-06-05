Princess Lilibet will own £5,000 expensive gift from Meghan Markle

Princess Lilibet will get special presents from mother Meghan Markle when she grows old.

The two-year-old Royal will be the owner of Cartier Tank Francaise that is worth an estimated £5,000.

Speaking about the ornament, Meghan herself gushed over passing it on to her little one.

In 2015, in an interview with HELLO!, Meghan explained: "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season - which, at the time, felt like such a milestone - I totally splurged and bought a two-tone version [of the watch]."

Meghan added: "I plan to give it to my daughter one day.

"That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

Meanwhile, Lilibet is celebrating her second birthday with parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the US this week.

Although the Sussexes have not yet disclosed the younger one's birthday plans, the couple are said to be celebrating around close friends in ther LA home.

Speaking further about her gifts, a source tells New Idea: "No doubt she’ll be getting a truckload of presents.