Showbiz
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor films for his cameo in Aryan Khan's web series 'Stardom'

Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Aryan Khan has previously directed an ad-film for his brand D'YAVOL X

Star kid Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming web series, Stardom.

According to reports, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will be making a cameo appearance in the show and has already shot for his cameo at the Century Mills in Worli over the weekend, taking a day off from shooting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Animal.

Aryan's father, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was also present on set and visited to offer his best wishes to his son.

It has also been reported that Karan Johar has a special role in the show and has already shot for his part over the first three days of production.

Meanwhile, some sources claim that Lakshya Lalwani will star in Stardom, while other media reports suggest that Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan will also make cameo appearances.

According to a source close to the show, Stardom is a six-episode web series set against the backdrop of the film industry, “It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of film industry and what better title than Stardom.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Stardom, which promises to be an exciting new addition to the Indian web series landscape.

