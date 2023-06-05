 
pakistan
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir, age 30 years, resident of district Mansehra embraced martyrdom. — ISPR/File
 Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir, age 30 years, resident of district Mansehra embraced martyrdom. — ISPR/File 

A soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Ladha area of South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday, the military’s media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir, age 30 years, resident of district Mansehra, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat [martyrdom], it added.

The ISPR said sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

A day earlier, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed in a gunbattle in KP's tribal district, the military’s media wing said.

According to the ISPR, an exchange of fire took place between troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan district on Saturday.

Troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and two militants “were sent to hell, while injuring another two”, it added.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Naik Zaheer Abbas, age 38 years, resident of Khushab district, and Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din, age 23 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan district, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat [martyrdom], the military's media wing added.

