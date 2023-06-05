Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been ditched by one of his old friends, royal observes believe.

The Duke of Sussex was conspicuously missing from pictures shared by his friend and professional polo player Nacho Figuerars after a polo match recently.

The Duke of Sussex was not part of the game and his disappearance sparked rumors about an alleged rift between Harry and Nacho, who last year said his old friend finally met his match in his wife Meghan Markle.

Figueras, who competed against his longtime pal at the Sentebale Polo Cup last year in Colorado, said in an interview with PEOPLE that he feels like the Duke of Sussex now has the family he's always dreamt of.

His thoughts and feelings about his friend couldn't stop royal fans from speculating that they're no longer friends just because Harry did not feature in the latest pictures shared by Nacho.

One royal observer went on to claim that their relations might have ended because Nacho got matching tattoos with Coldplay's Chris Martin, Dakota Johson boyfriend.

Multiple photos of Meghan Markle kissing her husband Prince Harry at Santa Barbara Polo Club made headlines last year.

The Duke of Sussex played polo with his Team Las Padres for the club's Lisle Nixon Memorial cup.

Harry's team won the match and Meghan presented the trophy on stage, days before the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.



