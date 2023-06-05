 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Old friend ditches Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been ditched by one of his old friends, royal observes believe.

The Duke of Sussex was conspicuously missing from pictures shared by his friend and professional polo player Nacho Figuerars after a polo match recently.

Old friend ditches Prince Harry
Old friend ditches Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex was not part of the game and his disappearance sparked rumors about an alleged rift between Harry and Nacho, who last year said his old friend finally met his match in his wife Meghan Markle.

Figueras, who competed against his longtime pal at the Sentebale Polo Cup last year in Colorado, said in an interview with PEOPLE that he feels like the Duke of Sussex now has the family he's always dreamt of.

His thoughts and feelings about his friend couldn't stop royal fans from speculating that they're no longer friends just because Harry did not feature in the latest pictures shared by Nacho.

One royal observer went on to claim that their relations might have ended because Nacho got matching tattoos with Coldplay's Chris Martin, Dakota Johson boyfriend. 

Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Multiple photos of Meghan Markle kissing her husband Prince Harry at Santa Barbara Polo Club made headlines last year.

The Duke of Sussex played polo with his Team Las Padres for the club's Lisle Nixon Memorial cup.

Harry's team won the match and Meghan presented the trophy on stage, days before the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.


More From Royals:

Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’
Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’ video

Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’
Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’

Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child

Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child
Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’

Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’
Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday

Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday
Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court

Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court
Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’ video

Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’
Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’ video

Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’
King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha

King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha
Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’

Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’
Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial

Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial
List of Prince Harry's legal battles with media

List of Prince Harry's legal battles with media

Prince Harry’s lawyer confirms Duke arrives in Britain

Prince Harry’s lawyer confirms Duke arrives in Britain
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like moths to the flame trying to’ latch onto A listers video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like moths to the flame trying to’ latch onto A listers
King Charles warned yet again: ‘more difficulties in near future’

King Charles warned yet again: ‘more difficulties in near future’
Princess Lilibet is becoming ‘latest casualty’ in royal feud

Princess Lilibet is becoming ‘latest casualty’ in royal feud
King Charles’ attempt to handle crisis ‘proven’ to be ‘spectacularly lacking’ video

King Charles’ attempt to handle crisis ‘proven’ to be ‘spectacularly lacking’
Prince Harry determined to ‘milk sympathy’ from people despite ‘privilege’ video

Prince Harry determined to ‘milk sympathy’ from people despite ‘privilege’