Messi's World Cup odyssey to be broadcast on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has announced a documentary series about the renowned Argentine soccer player, Lionel Messi.

The four-part series will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Messi's journey to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It will feature interviews with coaches, teammates, competitors, and fans, offering an intimate look into Messi's life.

The documentary, currently untitled, will allow Messi to share his story in his own words. Filmed in Paris, Qatar, and Argentina, it will cover significant moments in Messi's career, including his debut for the Argentina national team in 2005 and the heartbreak of losing the 2014 World Cup final. The series will culminate with Messi's historic victory in the 2022 World Cup.

In interviews conducted before the tournament, Messi expressed his deep desire to win the World Cup. He described it as the ultimate experience and a dream ending to his career. The series aims to capture the emotions, challenges, and triumphs that Messi encountered throughout his journey.

The announcement of the documentary coincides with the conclusion of Messi's two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Speculation is rife about his next move, with teams in Saudi Arabia, Miami, and his former team, Barcelona, being considered as potential destinations.

The documentary series is produced by Smuggler Entertainment and features executive producers Tim Pastore and Matt Renner, who previously worked on the acclaimed documentary "Free Solo." However, there is currently no information available about the series' title or release date.