Al Pacino gushes over GF Noor Alfallah pregnancy: 'It's very special'

Al Pacino's response dismissed the previous reports of tension between the pair on paternity question

Al Pacino has shared his excitement in his first public reaction to his girlfriend Noor Alfallah's pregnancy amid the reports the megastar demanded a paternity test from her 29-year-old boo.

"It's very special," the Oscar winner told a paparazzi in the video as he walked, as per The Daily Mail.

The Scarface star also said about the excitement of the news, "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

Meanwhile, the reports were doing rounds detailing the 82-year-old questioning her younger girlfriend's loyalty, and asking her to take a paternity test due to some of The Godfather actor's health issues which may cause infertility.

But, Alfallah's results came in positive, confirming the megastar to be the father, according to TMZ.

Previously, the pair sparked romance rumours when they were seen getting dinner last April.

But, multiple sources confided to Page Six that the pair had been dating since the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Al Pacino shares three children with two different partners.