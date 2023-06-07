 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy
Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy 

Taylor Swift did not use Matty Healy as a “rebound” after Joe Alwyn split, however, she did not want to create more controversy by staying in relationship with him.

Ever since the Bejeweled hitmaker allegedly started dating The 1975 frontman, there have been concerns from her fanbase regarding the controversial and wild history of the musician.

However, her fans and friends took a sigh of relief after it was revealed that she has parted ways from Healy, a move she made to stay away from “controversy,” claimed a PR expert.

Speaking to The Mirror, Kieran Elsby said, "I think any celebrity relationship is under the media spotlight,” adding, "With Matty's past comments I felt it was only a matter of when they split."

"Of course, Taylor couldn't say much when in a relationship, but sections of her fanbase were concerned,” Elsby continued. “Ultimately Taylor Swift is a brand, carefully managed and the split moves her away from controversy.”

Healy’s controversial history includes his addiction with heroin and prescription drugs, as well as some of his remarks that did not sit well with a lot of people.

He even misbehaved with fans during concerts which includes kissing fans and touching himself on stage, as per the publication. 

The expert went on to add that Swift’s relationship with Healy was not a "PR stunt,” while claiming that the singer started the romance with best interest.

"I don't think the split was a PR stunt, but I think Taylor's PR team will sigh a breath of relief that the split has left Taylor relatively untouched, and they will be ready to move on," he said.

"I don't think that Matty was just a rebound, I am sure the relationship started with the best intentions, but I do wonder how long it would take anyone to really get over a serious six-year relationship.

"It would be hard for anyone in this situation, and even more so in a global spotlight."

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity
Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’
Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

'The Flash' charms critics with speed

'The Flash' charms critics with speed
'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up

'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up
Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure

Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure
MGK doubles the efforts to 'save' Megan Fox's relationship

MGK doubles the efforts to 'save' Megan Fox's relationship
Michael Keaton weighs in on 'Batman voice'

Michael Keaton weighs in on 'Batman voice'
Marvel founder remembers Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man' objections

Marvel founder remembers Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man' objections
Al Pacino reacts to 'special' GF Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino reacts to 'special' GF Noor Alfallah pregnancy
Arnold Schwarzenegger airs apology after past groping admission

Arnold Schwarzenegger airs apology after past groping admission
Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub

Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub
'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims

'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims
Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video
'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike

'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike
‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62

‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62
Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'

Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'
Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video