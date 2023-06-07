 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
King Charles attends special concert honouring his Coronation music

King Charles made an appearance at a special concert which featured music from his coronation ceremony last month.

On Tuesday evening, May 6th, 2023, the monarch attended the concert, organised by Wigmore Hall, at St James's Roman Catholic Church in London, via Express.co.uk.

Charles enjoyed the music which was played at his coronation when he attended the first night of a new series of special concerts.

The concert featured all four coronation anthems by George Frideric Handel, including Zadok the Priest. The pieces were performed by leading French baroque ensemble Le Concert Spirituel, and conducted by Herve Niquet, the outlet reported.

During the evening, the king also presented udith Weir, Master of the King’s Music, with honorary membership of the Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS), in recognition of her services to music.

John Gilhooly, director of Wigmore Hall and RPS chairman said, “It has been a huge honour to welcome His Majesty The King to this very special concert.”

He continued, “The occasion is a wonderful reflection of 21st century cosmopolitan Britain, where the Head of State is celebrated by French musicians performing German music at a Catholic church with historic links to Spain, in a concert organised by an Irishman.”

“I am particularly pleased that His Majesty was able to present the RPS honorary membership to Judith Weir.”

The Coronation ceremony, which was held at Westminster Abbey last month, saw Charles ascend to the throne and his wife officially given the title of Queen, rather than Queen Consort.

The monarch reportedly selected the music for the ceremony himself despite having an entire team of organisers who were involved in the preparation of the event.

