Prince Harry makes THIS glaring error in witness statement

Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Prince Harry has made a glaring error in the witness statement the Duke of Sussex submitted as part of his bitter legal battle against a British tabloid publisher for illegal information gathering.

According to a report by GB News, in part of his statement, Prince Harry refers to his father King Charles as "HRH King Charles III".

The publication further said however, the correct title for the monarch is ‘His Majesty King Charles III’.

The report says as a member of the Royal Family, it is a surprising error for Prince Harry to make.

A 55-page statement was released on Tuesday as Prince Harry began giving evidence in the dispatch box.

The Duke of Sussex on Tuesday testified he had suffered lifelong "press invasion" and that some media had blood on their hands, as he became the first British royal in more than 100 years to give evidence in court.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties in 2020, with press intrusion cited as a key factor in their decision to move to the United States.

