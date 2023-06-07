 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan discusses marrying a cricketer amid Shubman Gill dating rumors

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actress Sara Ali Khan is rumored to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill

During the continuous promotions for her new romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan shared her personal preferences regarding a romantic partner.

Recently, there have been rumors about Sara's alleged romance with cricketer Shubman Gill after they were spotted on a date in the city. However, both Sara and Shubman have chosen to remain tight-lipped about the matter.

In a new interview with India Today, Sara was asked if she would be willing to marry a cricketer. She responded by stating that the profession of her partner does not matter to her.

"I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor…"

"But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more (than the profession)."

Sara was asked if she would consider dating someone from the current Indian team squad, to which she replied, "I’ll be honest with you, I think and I can say this with almost assurity, I think the person I am going to be in my life I have not met so far. I really don’t think so."

Meanwhile, Sara and Vicky’s latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, has been performing well at the box office. The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar, was released on June 2.

