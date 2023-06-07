 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Salman Ashraf

Former PM nominated in murder FIR of lawyer pleading his treason case

By
Salman Ashraf

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar. — Twitter @_ProFreedom
Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar. — Twitter @_ProFreedom

  • FIR registered under the charges of terrorism, murder and others.
  • Slain lawyer's son nominate PTI chief and others in the murder case.
  • Advocate Shar gunned down by unidentified men on three motorcycles.

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been nominated in a murder case of Senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar who was shot dead by armed motorcyclists on Airport Road in Quetta, Balochistan on Tuesday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of the slain lawyer’s son advocate Siraj Ahmed in Quetta, police sources said on Wednesday.

The former prime minister and others have been nominated in the FIR registered by Shahid Jamil Kakar police station under the charges of murder, Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other provisions, the sources added.

Advocate Shar was gunned down by unidentified people on three motorcycles while he was on his way to the Balochistan High Court (BHC) earlier this week.

“According to eyewitnesses, he was travelling in his relative’s vehicle,” the official said. Shar was immediately rushed to the Quetta Civil Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way. He sustained 16 bullets.

A day earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar held the PTI chairman “directly responsible” for the murder.

He claimed that the targeted killing was related to a treason case against Imran, which Shar was pleading.

A division bench of the BHC, comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana, had heard Shar’s petition on May 29 seeking the former prime minister’s trial under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Advocate Shar had pleaded that the deposed premier had violated the Constitution by advising the president to dissolve the National Assembly, and thus, should be tried under Article 6.

The BHC bench, after the initial hearing, had issued notices to Additional Attorney General Rauf Atta and Deputy Attorney General Muhammad Naeem Kasi and directed them to submit a reply on the next hearing scheduled for June 7.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, the SAPM alleged that Khan “got the lawyer killed to protect himself from the treason case”.

Terming his killing murder of law, Tarar lamented that Advocate Shar was gunned down in broad daylight and promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder. “Imran will be nominated in this murder case,” the PML-N leader had said.

“The PTI has become a militant and terrorist outfit… Imran won’t be able to save himself in this case “You will have to come and attend every hearing and also surrender if ordered by the court,” he asserted.

More From Pakistan:

PTI chairman secures protective bail in Toshakhana fraud case

PTI chairman secures protective bail in Toshakhana fraud case
Sindh High Court orders equal treatment for HIV/Aids infected transgenders

Sindh High Court orders equal treatment for HIV/Aids infected transgenders
Former PM nominated in murder FIR of lawyer pleading his treason case

Former PM nominated in murder FIR of lawyer pleading his treason case
Army calls for tightening 'noose of law' around May 9 'planners, masterminds' video

Army calls for tightening 'noose of law' around May 9 'planners, masterminds'
PHC orders release of PTI's Ali Mohammad Khan

PHC orders release of PTI's Ali Mohammad Khan
Karachi TikTokers apologise for mocking police

Karachi TikTokers apologise for mocking police
1,340km away from Karachi, 'Biparjoy' intensifies into 'Severe Cyclonic Storm'

1,340km away from Karachi, 'Biparjoy' intensifies into 'Severe Cyclonic Storm'
SC clubs ECP's election case, petitions challenging judgment review law

SC clubs ECP's election case, petitions challenging judgment review law
Jinnah House attack: US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah

Jinnah House attack: US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah
'Ensure availability of LG reps on June 15,' ECP tells Sindh CS

'Ensure availability of LG reps on June 15,' ECP tells Sindh CS
Karachi, Islamabad among 'cheapest' cities in world for expats

Karachi, Islamabad among 'cheapest' cities in world for expats
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to turn into 'severe cyclonic storm' in 24hrs

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to turn into 'severe cyclonic storm' in 24hrs
Geo News journalist returns home 'safe and sound'

Geo News journalist returns home 'safe and sound'
US announces over $16m additional flood aid for Pakistan

US announces over $16m additional flood aid for Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries ahead of Eid ul Adha

Govt employees to get salaries ahead of Eid ul Adha
Govt decides to shut markets across country by 8pm

Govt decides to shut markets across country by 8pm
Netherlands' queen wears Pakistani designer's dress on royal wedding

Netherlands' queen wears Pakistani designer's dress on royal wedding
PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail
Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avoid possible arrest

Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avoid possible arrest
Reham Khan advises PML-N leader ‘don’t be like PTI’

Reham Khan advises PML-N leader ‘don’t be like PTI’

Supreme Court disposes of JI plea seeking privatisation of K-Electric

Supreme Court disposes of JI plea seeking privatisation of K-Electric