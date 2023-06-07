 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Pakistan informs ICC of inability to play World Cup matches in Ahmedabad

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay (right) visits the Gaddafi Stadium along with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Najam Sethi (L) in Lahore on May 30, 2023. — AFP
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee's Chairman Najam Sethi has communicated to International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Allardice that the Green Shirts will not play their World Cup matches in Ahmedabad, reported Indian media.

The Press Trust of India, while citing a PCB source, reported that Sethi has made it clear to the ICC that Pakistan will not play in Ahmedabad during World Cup unless it's the final.

"Sethi has conveyed to Barclay and Allardice that Pakistan doesn't want its matches to be scheduled in Ahmedabad unless it is a knock-out game like final," the Indian media outlet quoted a source. 

"He requested ICC to schedule their games in Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata if national team gets clearance from the Pakistan government to travel to India for the global event scheduled in October and November," the source told the agency.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to schedule Pakistan vs India match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. However, PCB has reservations about the venue.

The ICC heads travelled to Lahore earlier last week to meet Sethi. On their return, they declared Pakistan a peaceful country for sports and expressed their satisfaction with the country's capability to host the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Furthermore, the ICC delegation hinted at playing a mediating role between the PCB and the BCCI while seeking assurance from Pakistan regarding their participation in the upcoming World Cup, scheduled in October-November in India this year.

After India refused to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup, there are chances that Pakistan might also not go to the neighbouring country for playing the 50-over format mega event. The decision on Asia Cup is expected at the end of this month. 

