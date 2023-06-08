 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Prince Harry talks about getting 'paranoid' as Eton pals mistrust persist

Prince Harry has changed his famous statement from book 'Spare' after learning about a misunderstanding.

The Duke of Sussex, who believed his head shaving story at Eton was leaked by a friend in the papers, says he has discovered something new about the incident.

Speaking to the High Court in London on Tuesday, the Duke said: "As a kid at school, I could never have imagined how they got wind of that story so I made the assumption [that a friend leaked it]," Harry said.

He continued in court: “Now, some many years later, it seems that probably wasn’t the case."

"Unfortunately many of those friends, who became paranoid over the time, are no longer my friends," he said.

"The more this happens over time, the less you share with people... I become paranoid about the people around me."

This comes as Prince Harry sues a publication for tapping his phone and hiring private investigators to dig into his life for their lucrative purposes.

