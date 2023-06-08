 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Gigi Hadid meet Leonardo DiCaprio mum during lunch date

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly resetting their alleged romance.

The couple, that briefly stirred their dating rumours, are back together. The duo went out with Leo's mum at China Tang in London on Tuesday. 

Mirror.co.uk adds: "A few hours later the pair left moments apart. Hollywood star Leo was seen looking very casual in a black bomber jacket which was buttoned up."

"He paired the outfit with black jeans, white trainers and an all-black LA Dodgers baseball cap, while also wearing a light blue face covering."

The couple made headlines earlier this year after being spotted together a public events.

An insider at the time told Entertainment Tonight: “Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their timing.

“They both enjoy each other’s company and have fun together when their busy schedules permit.

“Yolanda and Bella know Gigi is capable of making her own healthy decisions and they’re supportive of her. Gigi’s main priority is her baby girl. Her daughter is always top of [her] mind and at the forefront of everything in her life.”

