Based on 'credible info', interior minister claims PTI chief ordered May 9 attacks

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference at PTV HQ in Islamabad, on August 21, 2022. — APP

Sanaullah says private court hearings to be sought due to nature of conversations.

Minister says PTI chairman formed a strategy in Zaman Park in past year.

He claims ex-PM has links with anti-Pakistan foreign forces.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that based on credible information, he can claim that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was the architect of the May 9 violence and vandalism as audios of his voice involved in passing of the orders for attacks on the military installations were present.



The minister stated this while speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada kay Saath" on Wednesday. He said that due to the nature of the conversations of the former prime minister, the courts would be asked to hold in-camera proceedings on them.

The interior minister said the PTI chairman formed a strategy in Zaman Park, his residence in Lahore, during the past year and directed attacks against the defence institutions and other state properties.

“We have all the evidence against them. This person has links with anti-Pakistan foreign forces,” he claimed.

He said that the former prime minister should be asked if he was not the architect of the May 9 events, then who was behind the commotion and riots enacted that day.

Sanaullah went on to say that the PTI chief had been planning civil disobedience against the state for the last 10 years. "Who freed detained accused from police stations in 2014, who was talking about hanging officers publicly and who attacked PTV," he asked.

He said had the parliament been considered a symbol of state at that time, this day would not have come.

The minister revealed that only 200 to 400 people led the attacks. They had been specially trained in making petrol bombs and use of slingshots in Zaman Park, he added.

“Just tell me that what does holding the same kind of protest, directed in a single direction and at the same time indicate? These people attacked only the army's defence installations or buildings related to them," Sanaullah said.

He said that this person has been saying that his arrest would be a red line and they would respond if the state arrests him.

The minister further stated that the conversation of those who attacked memorials of martyrs was extremely shameful. He said that while some people deliberately took part in the protest, some couldn't refuse from taking part in May 9 attacks.

“PTI workers and leaders attacked defence installations and this was revolt and treachery against the country.”

The interior minister said that completion of the investigation of the May 9 incidents will take time and action will be taken against all those involved and pledged that no one would be arrested without proof.

The relevant authorities can consider the cases of those who are remorseful and offered apologies for participating in the May 9 riots, he added.