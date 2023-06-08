 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Hayley Williams gushes over pal Taylor Swift: ‘first industry friend I ever made’

Hayley Williams was all praises for bestie Taylor Swift as she gears up for the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023, the Paramore frontwoman, 34 was all praises for the Anti-Hero hitmaker. He reflected on the day when Speak Now was first releases in 2010.

“Taylor was the first industry friend I ever made and hung out with outside of work things,” wrote Williams.

“When Speak Now dropped, I bought my friend’s record (as you do!) and listened to the whole thing in my first car, sitting still in the driveway. It’s my favourite Taylor Swift album for so many reasons,” she added.

“I wish I could go back to this moment at my 21st birthday and tell her one day she’ll legitimately own Speak Now and we’ll get to sing together on one of the songs.”

After months of speculation and dropping hints, the 12-time Grammy-winning artist announced her upcoming album to release on July 7th, 2023 – closer to July 9th.

In an IG post, Swift shared her ‘pride and joy’ which was “completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20.”

“I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be,” Swift wrote.

“I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that’s ever been mine.”

Williams, who also kicked of Swift’s Eras Tour in Arizona last month, has been vocal about her friendship with Swift in the past.

