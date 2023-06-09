 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
UKHSA issues heat-alert as temperatures may go up to 30°C over weekend

Friday Jun 09, 2023

The sun rises above the London skyline, as a second heatwave is predicted for parts of the country, in London, Britain, on August 11, 2022. — Reuters
Amid the intensification of global warming which is causing a spike in global temperatures, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a heat alert for some parts of England citing predictions of warm temperatures up to 30 Degree Celsius (86F) from Friday to Monday.

The alert will be effective from 09:00 BST Friday 9 June to 09:00 Monday 12 June in London, the Midlands, and eastern and southern England.

Authorities advised people to keep checking their friends and family who may be vulnerable to this.

According to UKHSA, the health and social care sector could be impacted.

The authorities issued a graded yellow alert for the weekend predicting that it will be warmer than Ibiza and Madrid. The high temperatures, according to the alert, could affect the vulnerable including those over-65s and those with an underlying health condition.

"In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it's important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun,” said Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA.

"Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.”

"If you have friends, family, or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them."

There are some suggestions from UKHSA which say:

  • Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them.
  • Keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11:00 BST and 15:00.
  • Exercise or walk your dog at cooler times of the day, such as in the morning or evening.
  • Close windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun to keep your home cool.
  • Cover up with suitable clothing if going outdoors, wear a hat and sunglasses, seek shade, and apply sunscreen.
  • Drink plenty of fluids and limit your alcohol intake.

"Some parts of the UK official heatwave threshold might be met in parts of central and southern England this weekend," said BBC Weather meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker.

He said: "Typically highs will reach the mid to high 20s widely across the country, but there is an outside chance of 30C in England. This is dependent on sunshine.

"The forecasts point to increasing amounts of cloud and the chance of thunderstorms which will have a bearing on the highest temperatures.”

"Due to the increasing humidity, the nights will also become uncomfortable over the weekend."

England has witnessed little rain recently but some of its areas have not seen rain since May 11.

The UK recorded its highest-ever temperatures reaching a record 40.3C on 19 July.

The UKHSA expects heatwaves are "likely to occur more often, be more intense, and last longer in the years and decades ahead".

The UKHSA launched last week a new colour-coded system, aimed at reducing illness and deaths among the most vulnerable.

Individuals can sign up to receive alerts directly here, and people can specify which region they would like to receive alerts for.

