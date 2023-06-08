Prince Harry used London court appearance to dismiss divorce rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not publicly addressed the rumors regarding their split.

The rumours of divorce intensified after the couple got involved in a car chase in New York after the Duchess of Sussex received the Women of Vision Award.

The couple then skipped a Gracie Awards ceremony where Meghan Markle was honored a few days apart.

Their absence also fueled the rumours that all is not well between the royal couple.

The attention from the rumours was only diverted by Harry's recent appearance in London court where he recorded his testimony in a phone hacking case against publisher of a newspaper.

It was during his testimony where the Duke of Sussex quashed the rumors of a rift between him and his wife in a subtle way.

According to BBC, Prince Harry said he is taking legal action to stop hate towards his and Meghan.

Royal observes noted that the younger son of King Charles would not have spoken for his wife in the witness box if their marriage was on the rocks.

His critics in the UK believe Harry started the legal battle against the media at his wife's behest.

But Harry has long had a turbulent relationship with the press and holds the media responsible for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a 1997 Paris car crash while being pursued by paparazzi.

