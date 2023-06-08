 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Poliovirus detected in Karachi’s environmental sample

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Representational image of a laboratory test. — WHO/File
Representational image of a laboratory test. — WHO/File

  • Poliovirus found in environmental samples collected from Gadap Town.
  • This is first sample tested positive for virus in Karachi this year. 
  • Polio virtually eradicated from world except in Pakistan, Afghanistan.

The environmental sample collected from Karachi’s Gadap area last month has tested positive, head of polio programme Dr Shahzad Baig said in a statement on Thursday.

He said the virus was detected in environmental samples collected from Karachi's Gadap Town UC-4 in the Sohrab Goth area on May 15 this year.

The polio programme chief said the disease was successfully limited to southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and added that this was the first case reported from Karachi this year so far.

Earlier, the positive environmental samples were reported in Lahore, Hangu, Peshawar, DI Khan and upper South Waziristan, Dr Baig added.

Last week, the Pakistan Polio Laboratory, National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed that two environmental samples collected from the Peshawar district of KP province tested positive for wild poliovirus.

According to the lab, the wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was found in sewage samples collected from Naray Khuwar and Larama collection sites on May 9 and May 16, respectively.

It added the isolated viruses are genetically linked to the virus cluster circulating in the neighbouring Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Polio has been virtually eradicated from the world.

However, this has not been completely eliminated from Afghanistan and in some parts of neighbouring Pakistan due to inaccessible areas, mass displacement and suspicions of foreign interventions that hindered the eradication efforts.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan elected to key UN body

Pakistan elected to key UN body
PTI bigwigs who joined Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party

PTI bigwigs who joined Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party
WATCH: Fawad comes under scrutiny with his presence at IPP launching video

WATCH: Fawad comes under scrutiny with his presence at IPP launching
Donkey population on the rise in Pakistan

Donkey population on the rise in Pakistan
'Rejected': PTI says Jahangir Tareen's new party ‘not solution to Pakistan’s problems’

'Rejected': PTI says Jahangir Tareen's new party ‘not solution to Pakistan’s problems’
Populated by PTI defectors, Jahangir Tareen launches ‘Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party’ video

Populated by PTI defectors, Jahangir Tareen launches ‘Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party’
Pakistan vows to follow constitutional obligations regarding May 9 actions

Pakistan vows to follow constitutional obligations regarding May 9 actions
PTI chief secures 14-day bail in lawyer's murder case

PTI chief secures 14-day bail in lawyer's murder case
Ex-PTI leaders Fawad, Zaidi, Imran to 'join' Jahangir Tareen’s party

Ex-PTI leaders Fawad, Zaidi, Imran to 'join' Jahangir Tareen’s party
Two cops shot dead in KP day after 'rocket' attack on police post

Two cops shot dead in KP day after 'rocket' attack on police post
Where is Cyclone Biparjoy now?

Where is Cyclone Biparjoy now?
Masood Khan seeks sister state-province agreement with Texas

Masood Khan seeks sister state-province agreement with Texas
Based on 'credible info', interior minister claims PTI chief ordered May 9 attacks

Based on 'credible info', interior minister claims PTI chief ordered May 9 attacks
Situationer: PTI's US campaign fails to make headway

Situationer: PTI's US campaign fails to make headway
Jinnah House attack: Punjab okays consular access to fashion designer Khadija Shah

Jinnah House attack: Punjab okays consular access to fashion designer Khadija Shah
Qureshi's advice of 'stepping back' irks PTI chief as meeting ends in 'bitterness'

Qureshi's advice of 'stepping back' irks PTI chief as meeting ends in 'bitterness'
In address to Russian Federation Council, Sanjrani reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to enhance bilateral ties

In address to Russian Federation Council, Sanjrani reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to enhance bilateral ties
Pakistan, China, Iran to institutionalise trilateral consultations on counter terrorism

Pakistan, China, Iran to institutionalise trilateral consultations on counter terrorism
Jahangir Tareen's new party to be named ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’

Jahangir Tareen's new party to be named ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’
PTI chairman secures protective bail in Toshakhana fraud case

PTI chairman secures protective bail in Toshakhana fraud case
Sindh High Court orders equal treatment for HIV/Aids infected transgenders

Sindh High Court orders equal treatment for HIV/Aids infected transgenders