 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Asim Hussain
|
Syed Abbas Gardezi

PPP beats PML-N to win AJK by-election

By
Asim Hussain
|
Syed Abbas Gardezi

Friday Jun 09, 2023

PPP candidate for AJK LA-15 by-election (right) speaks to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Facebook/sardarziaulqammar
PPP candidate for AJK LA-15 by-election (right) speaks to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Facebook/sardarziaulqammar

  • PML-N's Hina Pervaiz Butt accuses PPP of rigging by-election.
  • By-election takes place in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s LA-15.
  • PPP's Qamar is in lead with 25,755 votes, leaving behind PML-N.

MUZAFFARABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Ziaul Qamar on Thursday came out the winner in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) LA-15 by-election, the unofficial result suggested, according to The News.

The PPP and PML-N, which are allies in the centre, are among several others vying for the seat that fell vacant after Ilyas was disqualified over contempt.

After the counting of 189 polling stations, Qamar is leading with 25,755 votes, leaving behind the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Mushtaq Minhas, who has secured 20,485 votes so far.

The seat fell vacant after the AJK High Court disqualified former AJK PM Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, who had won the 2018 election with 20,010 votes.

Eighteen candidates are contesting the election, including PTI’s colonel (retd) Zamir and others.

The number of registered voters is 101,145 with male voters standing at 53,107 and female voters at 48,038.

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari congratulated PPP candidate Qamar for winning the by-election in LA-15, Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, by defeating the former minister and PML-N candidate Minhas.

He thanked the people of AJK for showing trust in PPP.

PML-N accuses PPP of rigging

Meanwhile, PML-N lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt accused the PPP of rigging in the by-election for the seat that was vacated following the disqualification of former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister Tanveer Ilyas by a high court in April.

“People from the PPP have been caught red-handed while rigging in Kashmir,” she tweeted along with a video, shortly after the polling concluded.

In the video, a man is heard saying that he was at a polling station where another man, whom he did not identify, had stamped ballot papers in a bid to rig the elections.

“The entire polling station has been grabbed… Ziaul Qamar’s (PPP’s candidate) people first verbally abused the presiding officer and occupied the polling station… The Rangers here outside but not doing anything and Zia Qamar is sitting here,” he is heard saying.

Sharing another video on Twitter — in which a man is counting ballot papers that he said were “evidence” — Butt said: “The PPP has started stamping [ballot papers] in Kashmir as well. Rigging is not acceptable.”

Separately, another PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar claimed that his party’s candidate had a “clear lead” in the by-election.

“There are reports of rigging, [but] God willing, the PML-N will win. It is not possible that polling is completed 80-90 percent at some stations and 30-39pc at others,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated his party on Twitter, saying: “Unofficially, Ziaul Qamar of the PPP is winning with a big margin in the by-election in Bagh, Kashmir.”

Official results of the by-election in AJK’s Bagh-II constituency are yet to be released. 

More From Pakistan:

Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border

Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border
Khadija Shah, Yasmin Rashid, others sent to jail on judicial remand

Khadija Shah, Yasmin Rashid, others sent to jail on judicial remand
Overseas Pakistan under radar as govt decides to expand May 9 probe

Overseas Pakistan under radar as govt decides to expand May 9 probe
NAB grills PTI chief for 4 hours in NCA case

NAB grills PTI chief for 4 hours in NCA case
Pakistan elected to key UN body

Pakistan elected to key UN body
Poliovirus detected in Karachi’s environmental sample

Poliovirus detected in Karachi’s environmental sample
PTI bigwigs who joined Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party

PTI bigwigs who joined Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party
WATCH: Fawad comes under scrutiny with his presence at IPP launching video

WATCH: Fawad comes under scrutiny with his presence at IPP launching
Donkey population on the rise in Pakistan

Donkey population on the rise in Pakistan
'Rejected': PTI says Jahangir Tareen's new party ‘not solution to Pakistan’s problems’

'Rejected': PTI says Jahangir Tareen's new party ‘not solution to Pakistan’s problems’
Populated by PTI defectors, Jahangir Tareen launches ‘Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party’ video

Populated by PTI defectors, Jahangir Tareen launches ‘Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party’
Pakistan vows to follow constitutional obligations regarding May 9 actions

Pakistan vows to follow constitutional obligations regarding May 9 actions
PTI chief secures 14-day bail in lawyer's murder case

PTI chief secures 14-day bail in lawyer's murder case
Ex-PTI leaders Fawad, Zaidi, Imran to 'join' Jahangir Tareen’s party

Ex-PTI leaders Fawad, Zaidi, Imran to 'join' Jahangir Tareen’s party
Two cops shot dead in KP day after 'rocket' attack on police post

Two cops shot dead in KP day after 'rocket' attack on police post
Where is Cyclone Biparjoy now?

Where is Cyclone Biparjoy now?
Masood Khan seeks sister state-province agreement with Texas

Masood Khan seeks sister state-province agreement with Texas
Based on 'credible info', interior minister claims PTI chief ordered May 9 attacks

Based on 'credible info', interior minister claims PTI chief ordered May 9 attacks
Situationer: PTI's US campaign fails to make headway

Situationer: PTI's US campaign fails to make headway
Jinnah House attack: Punjab okays consular access to fashion designer Khadija Shah

Jinnah House attack: Punjab okays consular access to fashion designer Khadija Shah
Qureshi's advice of 'stepping back' irks PTI chief as meeting ends in 'bitterness'

Qureshi's advice of 'stepping back' irks PTI chief as meeting ends in 'bitterness'