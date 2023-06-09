 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Maryam Nawaz

'Should all work be done by SC?' Judge asks during Panamagate hearing

By
Maryam Nawaz

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan (Left) and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. — SC website
Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan (Left) and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. — SC website

  • "Why NAB, FIA not referred to in 7 years?" Justice Masood asks.
  • "Allowed case against single family, was that your aim?" he asks.
  • 2-member bench postpones hearing for one month.

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Justice Sardar Tariq Masood on Friday sought a response on forming a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) related to the 436 persons named in the Panama Papers and asked if the apex court was expected to should shut down all state institutions and do everything.

"You cannot bypass the law," Justice Masood said.

The judge's remarks came during a hearing of Jamat-e-Islami Amir Siraj ul-Haq's request to the apex court that it investigates all the 436 Pakistanis whose names are mentioned in the Panama Papers

A two-member bench comprising Justice Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case filed in August 2016.

Why NAB, FIA not referred?

During the hearing, the top court judge said: "On November 3, 2016, five judges of the Supreme Court declared the Panama case admissible.

Tell us why the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and anti-corruption institutions were not referred to?"

The bench further took issue with the idea of establishing a JIT in the presence of investigative agencies and asked the petitioner how the Supreme Court could conduct investigations when they existed.

Another issue raised in the matter was how the court could decide without hearing the 436 people named in Panama.

The top court judge then asked Ishtiaq Raja, who was representing the JI leader, if, in the last seven years, the petition had applied to the investigation agencies to launch an inquiry against the nominees in the Panama Papers.

Case against single family

Justice Masood, during the hearing, inquired Siraj how and why the investigation against the nominees in the Panama Papers was in the interest of Pakistan.

"The Panama Papers are a matter of public money," he responded.

At the Justice Masood wondered: "Why did this thought not occur to you when — after 24 hearings — you asked to separate the case."

It must be remembered that on November 3, 2017, JI through an application reminded the apex court of its pending petition filed in August 2016.

However, the JI amir had then filed a petition asking that the case of then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif be separated since its grounds were too wide.

Harking back to that, Justice Masood came down hard on Siraj and asked: "You allowed the case against a single family, was that your aim?"

"Why did you remember public interest after 7 years?" he further quizzed.

The hearing was then postponed for one month.

The 2016 petition

The JI chief, in 2016, had asked the court to investigate all the 436 Pakistanis whose names are mentioned in the Panama Papers.

These included businessmen and politicians from Pakistan — including the members of then-premier Nawaz Sharif’s family who were accused of setting up offshore companies in the tax havens.

In its petition, Jamaat-e-Islami has prayed to the top court to direct the federation to initiate an inquiry into the Panama Leaks under Article 184(3) of the Constitution without mentioning the name of any politician or businessman, alleged to be involved in establishing offshore companies.

The JI ameer submitted that: "A large number of persons, many of them holders of public offices, were also allegedly involved in the commission of said offences and had not mentioned in the details of their assets about their investments through offshore companies, so all such holders of public offices were liable to be disqualified from their offices and also be punished accordingly."

Instead of making any politician or businessman respondent, the petitioner chose to make the Federation of Pakistan, Ministry of Law, Ministry of Finance, Cabinet Division, and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) through its chairman as respondents.

The petition added that the respondents were deliberately delaying and avoiding any proceedings of inquiry into the alleged corruption leaks "failing recovery of public money from abroad and hence the country is facing serious financial hardships”.

The petition further requested that the top court direct the respondents to initiate an inquiry/investigation followed by trial proceedings under the laws of Pakistan and resultantly a direction be issued to them to arrest the culprits and to recover and bring the public money back to Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

Very severe cyclone Biparjoy could 'impact' Pakistan, India coasts

Very severe cyclone Biparjoy could 'impact' Pakistan, India coasts
Pakistan envoy meets key US senator in Washington

Pakistan envoy meets key US senator in Washington
Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border

Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border
Khadija Shah, Yasmin Rashid, others sent to jail on judicial remand

Khadija Shah, Yasmin Rashid, others sent to jail on judicial remand
Overseas Pakistan under radar as govt decides to expand May 9 probe

Overseas Pakistan under radar as govt decides to expand May 9 probe
PPP beats PML-N to win AJK by-election

PPP beats PML-N to win AJK by-election

NAB grills PTI chief for 4 hours in NCA case

NAB grills PTI chief for 4 hours in NCA case
Pakistan elected to key UN body

Pakistan elected to key UN body
Poliovirus detected in Karachi’s environmental sample

Poliovirus detected in Karachi’s environmental sample
PTI bigwigs who joined Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party

PTI bigwigs who joined Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party
WATCH: Fawad comes under scrutiny with his presence at IPP launching video

WATCH: Fawad comes under scrutiny with his presence at IPP launching
Donkey population on the rise in Pakistan

Donkey population on the rise in Pakistan
'Rejected': PTI says Jahangir Tareen's new party ‘not solution to Pakistan’s problems’

'Rejected': PTI says Jahangir Tareen's new party ‘not solution to Pakistan’s problems’
Populated by PTI defectors, Jahangir Tareen launches ‘Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party’ video

Populated by PTI defectors, Jahangir Tareen launches ‘Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party’
Pakistan vows to follow constitutional obligations regarding May 9 actions

Pakistan vows to follow constitutional obligations regarding May 9 actions
PTI chief secures 14-day bail in lawyer's murder case

PTI chief secures 14-day bail in lawyer's murder case
Ex-PTI leaders Fawad, Zaidi, Imran to 'join' Jahangir Tareen’s party

Ex-PTI leaders Fawad, Zaidi, Imran to 'join' Jahangir Tareen’s party
Two cops shot dead in KP day after 'rocket' attack on police post

Two cops shot dead in KP day after 'rocket' attack on police post
Where is Cyclone Biparjoy now?

Where is Cyclone Biparjoy now?
Masood Khan seeks sister state-province agreement with Texas

Masood Khan seeks sister state-province agreement with Texas
Based on 'credible info', interior minister claims PTI chief ordered May 9 attacks

Based on 'credible info', interior minister claims PTI chief ordered May 9 attacks