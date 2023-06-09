Pakistan women team's makes gains in latest FIFA rankings

Pakistan women team captain shakes her with Tajikistan skipper before the start of the game. — Twitter/@TheRealPFF/File

KARACHI: Following their win against Tajikistan in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers, Pakistan women team's position has improved their position in the FIFA world ranking.

The green shirts, who were 161st in March this year, have now climbed to 157th position in the latest ranking.

Pakistan won a match against Tajikistan in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers. The victory earned them valuable points. They now stand at 944.58 points.

In the AFC Olympic Qualifiers, Pakistan beat Tajikistan 1-0 on April 11. Pakistan finished third in Group E of round one of the qualifiers for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Pakistan lost their first match against the Philippines 4-0 before going down against Hong Kong 2-0 in their second encounter.

Pakistan were without the services of star striker Nadia Khan who was ruled out of the tournament due to an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, captain Maria Khan also missed the second and third matches of the group stage due to an injury.

Previously, Pakistan played the final of four-nation cup against the hosts Saudi Arabia.

Following dominant performance, Pakistan held draw against Saudi Arabia. The draw helped the hosts top the four-nation cup with seven points, while Pakistan finished second with four points.