 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is marrying Prince Harry: Shes bearing the cost
Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is marrying Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'

Experts believe Chelsy Davy’s entire relationship with Prince Harry has allegedly become her ‘biggest sin’, considering the claims he’s shared in court.

These thoughts have been brought forward by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

In her piece for piece for News.com.au she said, “By the time that Harry had left the witness box, having been buffeted by six hours of cross examination by a barrister who looks like a mild-mannered Volvo driver and whose nickname is “the beast”, he was reportedly holding back tears and said, “it’s a lot’.”

So “the person I feel sorriest for, the person whose feelings right now no one has bothered to waste any column inches or TV talking head punditry time on, is his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.”

“After 12 long years of relative anonymity and normalcy, of just getting on with her life, Davy’s name, through no volition of her own, has gone from ancient history to being splashed all over what would nearly have to be every newspaper, every news site and every TV channel in the world.”

Ms Elser also chimed in a in greater detail and pointed out how “Davy might not have wed her princely boyfriend back then, but her former association with him is still seeing her bear the cost.”

Before concluding though she also got a little candid and admitted, I find it a truly depressing thought that Davy might again be being penalised for no greater ‘sin’ than having once loved a member of the British royal family.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London

Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer

Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty
Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'isolating' kids for Royal duties

Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'isolating' kids for Royal duties
How royal family has started ignoring Meghan Markle

How royal family has started ignoring Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘just actually disappear’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘just actually disappear’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t use singing birds’ to make ‘everything peachy’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t use singing birds’ to make ‘everything peachy’
Meghan Markle is ‘clearly incapable of generating an original story’

Meghan Markle is ‘clearly incapable of generating an original story’
Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’

Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’
Meghan Markle’s close pal Serena Williams ‘thrilled’ to announce new venture

Meghan Markle’s close pal Serena Williams ‘thrilled’ to announce new venture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open office in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open office in California

Kate Middleton offers olive branch to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton offers olive branch to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry branded a ‘a constitutional liability’: Report

Prince Harry branded a ‘a constitutional liability’: Report
Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle upset for THIS reason

Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle upset for THIS reason
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal Archie’s birthday gift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal Archie’s birthday gift
Prince Harry will ‘crash to earth with an inevitable explosion’

Prince Harry will ‘crash to earth with an inevitable explosion’
Where did Prince Harry stay during historic court battle in UK?

Where did Prince Harry stay during historic court battle in UK?
Camilla honoured with late Queen Elizabeth’s patronage

Camilla honoured with late Queen Elizabeth’s patronage
Prince Harry reunites with family after giving evidence in historic court battle

Prince Harry reunites with family after giving evidence in historic court battle
Prince Harry has 'throne syndrome' like other 'spares' in the past

Prince Harry has 'throne syndrome' like other 'spares' in the past