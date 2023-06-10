 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’
Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’

Prince Harry is allegedly sparking fear in the hearts of Prince William and King Charles considering how his hacking trial is going.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl broke down the fears surrounding Buckingham Palace.

Ms Nicholl’s revelations have come in response to Prince Harry’s time in the witness box and she admits that Prince William is ‘absolutely wary’ about what could be said.

She spilled it all during an interview with OK magazine, and spoke at length about the possible testimony Prince Harry will consider.

She was quoted saying, “My sources tell me that [King Charles III] and [Prince William] were very wary about Harry going into the witness box.”

“I think when you see what came out of Harry's evidence and his witness statement, you can understand why,” she also added.

For those unversed, Prince Harry’s time in the witness box included admissions about his relationship with Meghan Markle, James Hewitt, and even his childhood as well as the effect of the paparazzi on everything to date.

At the time he said, “numerous newspapers had reported a rumor that my biological father was James Hewitt, a man my mother had a relationship with after I was born.”

“At the time of this article and others similar to it, I wasn't actually aware that my mother hadn't met Major Hewitt until after I was born.”

An insider close to the Royal Family also stepped forward and admitted, “It has his family terrified. They are nervous about what Harry could ultimately reveal, and rightly so,” especially when “his book was bad enough.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’

Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’
Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?

Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?
Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award
Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed

Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed
Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?

Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?
Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’

Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’
How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton

How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans
Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty

Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty
Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London

Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London
Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'

Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer

Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty
Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'isolating' kids for Royal duties

Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'isolating' kids for Royal duties
How royal family has started ignoring Meghan Markle

How royal family has started ignoring Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘just actually disappear’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘just actually disappear’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t use singing birds’ to make ‘everything peachy’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t use singing birds’ to make ‘everything peachy’
Meghan Markle is ‘clearly incapable of generating an original story’

Meghan Markle is ‘clearly incapable of generating an original story’
Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’

Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’