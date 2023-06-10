Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’

Prince Harry is allegedly sparking fear in the hearts of Prince William and King Charles considering how his hacking trial is going.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl broke down the fears surrounding Buckingham Palace.

Ms Nicholl’s revelations have come in response to Prince Harry’s time in the witness box and she admits that Prince William is ‘absolutely wary’ about what could be said.

She spilled it all during an interview with OK magazine, and spoke at length about the possible testimony Prince Harry will consider.

She was quoted saying, “My sources tell me that [King Charles III] and [Prince William] were very wary about Harry going into the witness box.”

“I think when you see what came out of Harry's evidence and his witness statement, you can understand why,” she also added.

For those unversed, Prince Harry’s time in the witness box included admissions about his relationship with Meghan Markle, James Hewitt, and even his childhood as well as the effect of the paparazzi on everything to date.

At the time he said, “numerous newspapers had reported a rumor that my biological father was James Hewitt, a man my mother had a relationship with after I was born.”

“At the time of this article and others similar to it, I wasn't actually aware that my mother hadn't met Major Hewitt until after I was born.”

An insider close to the Royal Family also stepped forward and admitted, “It has his family terrified. They are nervous about what Harry could ultimately reveal, and rightly so,” especially when “his book was bad enough.”