ATC grants police two-day physical remand of PTI's Yasmin Rashid

Dr Yasmin Rashid smiles during a PTI rally. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

Yasmin Rashid's physical remand granted in connection with Askari Tower's vandalism.

Police directed to produce Rashid before court on June 12.

ATC hears bail application Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore Saturday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid's on two-day physical remand in connection with the vandalism of Askari Tower on May 9.

Rashid was one of the female PTI leaders who was detained following violent protests that erupted after former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest on May 9.

During the nearly three-day-long violent protests across the country, PTI supporters and workers allegedly attacked and ransacked public and military installations including Jinnah House and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Several party leaders and lawmakers publicly denounced the attacks on the state installations and announced their departure from the former ruling party since the May 9 vandalism.

During the hearing of the case today, the investigating officer said that Rashid was involved in the vandalism at Askari Tower.

The police, who had presented Rashid before the court, requested to include the PTI leader in the investigation.

The police were then directed to produce Rashid before the court on June 12.

On the other hand, the ATC also heard the bail application of PTI Additional Secretary General Senator Ejaz Chaudhry who was also arrested in connection with the May 9 mayhem.

ATC Ejaz Ahmad Buttar heard the bail application. He summoned Chaudhry's lawyer who was unable to attend the hearing on June 15.