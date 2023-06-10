Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look

Zeenat Aman hilariously judges her own 'provocative' Instagram post with new stern judge look

Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a photo of herself in her "stern judge" persona and made a joke about disapproving of the "provocative images" she posts.

Her post received reactions from various celebrities, including Kajol, Shweta Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, and Soni Razdan.

In the photo, Zeenat Aman is seated on a chair, wearing a stylish black dress with white stripes and voluminous sleeves. She sports a neat bun and minimal makeup, with a bold red lipstick adding a pop of color to her look. Her expression is slightly serious, conveying her stern persona.

Zeenat captioned the photo: “Look of the day: The stern judge who disapproves the provocative images that Zeenat Aman posts.”

Kajol, Shweta Bachchan, and Sanya Malhotra responded to Zeenat Aman's caption with a series of laughing emojis, while Soni Razdan wrote, “Either way both look fabulous,” along with a heart and laughing emojis. Manisha Koirala commented, “Gorgeous!!!”

Meanwhile, numerous fans drew comparisons between Zeenat Aman's appearance and that of the late United States Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

One fan wrote, “If you add some lace you will look like Ruth Ginsberg,” while another fan wrote, "Ruth Bader vibes."