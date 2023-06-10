 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Zeenat Aman hilariously judges her own provocative Instagram post with new stern judge look
Zeenat Aman hilariously judges her own 'provocative' Instagram post with new stern judge look 

 Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a photo of herself in her "stern judge" persona and made a joke about disapproving of the "provocative images" she posts. 

Her post received reactions from various celebrities, including Kajol, Shweta Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, and Soni Razdan.

In the photo, Zeenat Aman is seated on a chair, wearing a stylish black dress with white stripes and voluminous sleeves. She sports a neat bun and minimal makeup, with a bold red lipstick adding a pop of color to her look. Her expression is slightly serious, conveying her stern persona.

 Zeenat captioned the photo: “Look of the day: The stern judge who disapproves the provocative images that Zeenat Aman posts.”

Kajol, Shweta Bachchan, and Sanya Malhotra responded to Zeenat Aman's caption with a series of laughing emojis, while Soni Razdan wrote, “Either way both look fabulous,” along with a heart and laughing emojis. Manisha Koirala commented, “Gorgeous!!!”

Meanwhile, numerous fans drew comparisons between Zeenat Aman's appearance and that of the late United States Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

One fan wrote, “If you add some lace you will look like Ruth Ginsberg,” while another fan wrote, "Ruth Bader vibes."

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession

Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession
Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal

Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal
Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react

Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react
Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary

Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan discusses marrying a cricketer amid Shubman Gill dating rumors

Sara Ali Khan discusses marrying a cricketer amid Shubman Gill dating rumors
Mansha Pasha slams Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi language

Mansha Pasha slams Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi language

Naseeruddin Shah comes under fire for false claims about Sindhi language

Naseeruddin Shah comes under fire for false claims about Sindhi language

Kareena Kapoor says her performance in ‘Omkara’ is ‘underrated’

Kareena Kapoor says her performance in ‘Omkara’ is ‘underrated’
Shahid Kapoor’s take on marriage: The guy is a mess, the woman fixes him

Shahid Kapoor’s take on marriage: The guy is a mess, the woman fixes him
Irrfan’s son Babil admits his guilty pleasure in Pakistani show ‘Tere Bin’

Irrfan’s son Babil admits his guilty pleasure in Pakistani show ‘Tere Bin’
Shahid Kapoor says he didn't like his ‘uptight’ acting in 'Padmaavat'

Shahid Kapoor says he didn't like his ‘uptight’ acting in 'Padmaavat'
Karan Johar gears up for a blockbuster year with 7 movie releases!

Karan Johar gears up for a blockbuster year with 7 movie releases!
That drama becomes a hit in which I die: Hamza Ali Abbasi

That drama becomes a hit in which I die: Hamza Ali Abbasi
'The Night Manager' part 2 trailer: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur return for epic conclusion

'The Night Manager' part 2 trailer: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur return for epic conclusion
Ranbir Kapoor films for his cameo in Aryan Khan’s web series ‘Stardom’

Ranbir Kapoor films for his cameo in Aryan Khan’s web series ‘Stardom’
'Beginning of new era': Is Taher Shah making a comeback?

'Beginning of new era': Is Taher Shah making a comeback?
Shahid Kapoor says he had only ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting hitched

Shahid Kapoor says he had only ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting hitched
Dimple Kapadia on work stress: I drive myself sick with worry

Dimple Kapadia on work stress: I drive myself sick with worry
Shahid Kapoor recalls filmmakers stalled him for two years before his debut

Shahid Kapoor recalls filmmakers stalled him for two years before his debut
Tom Holland shares his experience of visiting India with Zendaya

Tom Holland shares his experience of visiting India with Zendaya
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer releasing tomorrow

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer releasing tomorrow