Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy now 840km away from Karachi

A satellite image of the cyclonic storm present in the Arabian Sea taken in the morning of June 10. — PMD

ISLAMABAD: The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy” over the east-central Arabian Sea is maintaining its intensity and has been further tracked north-northeastward during the past 12 hours just 840 kilometres away from south of Karachi.

An alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday stated that the storm now "lies near Latitude 17.3°N & Longitude 67.4°E at a distance of about 840km south of Karachi, 830km south of Thatta & 930km southeast of Ormara".

Previously, the storm was 1,040 kilometres south of Karachi, 1,020, kilometres south of Thatta, and 1,110 kilometres southeast of Ormara.

"Maximum sustained surface winds are 130-140 Km/hour gusts 150 Km/hour around the system centre and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system centre with maximum wave height 25-28 feet.

"The favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear & upper-level divergence) can intensify the system further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) for at least next 24 hours," the PMD notification added.



The PMD said that Biparjoy is most likely to track further in the north-northeast direction towards Southeast Sindh-Indian Gujarat coast under the existing upper-level steering winds.

"Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue an update accordingly," it added.



Possible impact

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the open sea from tomorrow, 11 June 2023 onwards till the system is over as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied by high tides along the coast.

With its probable north-northeast track, the rain-thunderstorm with some heavy falls & squally winds is expected on the Sindh-Makran coast from 13 June evening/night onwards.

Squally (high-intensity) winds may cause damage to loose & vulnerable structures.

Sea conditions are very high/phenomenal around the system canter with a maximum wave height of 25-28 feet.

Section 144 imposed in Karachi

In light of the development in the storm's progress, section 144 was imposed in Karachi earlier today.

Entry to the port city's beaches was banned, a notification from Karachi Commissioner announced.

The city's administration has banned fishing, sailing, swimming, and bathing at seas within the territorial limit of Karachi owing to the threat from June 11 till the "end of the storm."

The notification read that the decision had been taken to avoid any untoward incident of shipwreck or drowning.

