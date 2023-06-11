Manchester City claim Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan

Manchester City´s Spanish midfielder #16 Rodri (L) celebrates scoring his team´s first goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. —AFP

Manchester City claimed their first-ever Champions League title on Saturday, securing a treble of trophies by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in a closely contested match.

Rodri's well-executed goal in the 68th minute proved to be the decisive moment for the Abu Dhabi-backed City, who had already clinched the Premier League and FA Cup earlier in the season. Bernardo Silva provided the cross, which fell perfectly for Rodri to sidefoot into the net at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Manchester City fans celebrate the opening goal as they watch the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul at 4TheFans Fan Park in Manchester, northern England, on June 10, 2023.—AFP

This victory marked the third Champions League triumph for City manager Pep Guardiola, who had previously won the prestigious tournament twice with Barcelona. The outcome could have been different for Inter Milan had Romelu Lukaku's header not been stopped by Ederson's leg just moments later. In another chance for Inter, a misunderstanding in City's defence allowed Lautaro Martinez to break free, but Ederson swiftly rushed off his line to narrow the angle and make a crucial save.

The first half was tightly contested, with neither team finding the back of the net. Manchester City suffered a setback when midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced to leave the field due to injury in the 36th minute, making way for Phil Foden. Despite the setback, City had opportunities to score, with Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva coming close to finding the target.

De Bruyne's departure brought back memories of City's loss in the 2021 Champions League final against Chelsea, where the Belgian midfielder was also injured and had to be substituted. However, this time around, City managed to overcome the setback and secure their maiden Champions League title.