Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Ellen Pompeo says ‘no stamina’ to continue watching Grey’s Anatomy with her daughter

Ellen Pompeo has recently explained why she could not continue watching all 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy with her daughter.

During her appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors, Ellen told her former Grey’s Anatomy co-star Katherine Heigl whether her 12-year-old daughter Stella had watched the series.

Ellen said, “Everyone in her class in sixth grade had watched the show.”

“I thought was a bit crazy, knowing what's in the first seasons,” continued the 53-year-old.

Ellen recalled, “She was like, ‘Mom, I'm the only one who hasn't seen it’.”

So, Ellen remembered saying “Ok”.

“In the summer, she started watching it. And at first, I was like, ‘Oh, this is so amazing, and we're going to watch it together’,” disclosed the actress.

Ellen felt tired of watching her show “episode after episode after episode”.

“I was like, ‘I don't have the stamina for this!’”

Although Ellen revealed that she had filmed all these episodes, I can't now go back and watch it again,” confessed the actress.

“What’s interesting is I hadn’t watched a lot of Grey’s, because we were always working,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ellen, who shares three children with husband Chris Ivery, shared she took a step back from her iconic role as Meredith Grey.

The actress added she is “super happy” and looking forward to spending more time with her children.

