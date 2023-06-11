 
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film

Kriti Sanon has found a project worth producing and starring in both
As Kriti Sanon completes nine years in Bollywood, she is all set to take her career further as she steps into production.

A source told Pinkvilla that the actress is ready to not only star in an upcoming project but also produce it, “Kriti has always been very keen to explore different aspects of filmmaking, and has a keen interest in production too.”

“So when she heard this script, she not only wished to star in it but wanted to back it too. It will get a direct-to-ott release. Next year, Kriti also completes 10 years in the film industry, and feels this is the right time to make the move. Rest of the details about this yet untitled project is kept under the wraps.”

Talking about her passion for filmmaking, the actress previously told Pinkvilla, "I would just want to say that find your passion, I always say that. Today, whether I am acting, it's something that came from passion.”

“When you are passionate about something, you will do it well and if you make your passion your career, you will never feel like you are working and I think that is very important. Today, whether I am an actor or an entrepreneur, it's all come from passion,”

Kriti’s next movie, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and is releasing this week. She has other interesting movies in her pipeline including The Crew with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu and Ganapath, in which she will star opposite Tiger Shroff.

