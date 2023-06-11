Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time

Jennifer Lopez has celebrated her acting career's big milestone with fans as her most recent Netflix movie "The Mother" has become one of Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies of all time within a month.

Lopez turned to Instagram to share the impressive news with her followers. She posted a mesmerising video of herself with caption: "Thank you!!! to everyone who has been watching #TheMother and helped make it a top 10 movie of all time on Netflix and hitting #1 worldwide 4 weeks in a row!"

Ben Affleck's sweet heart's new thriller was only released on May 12, attracting huge viewers. It’s very likely that the film, showing Lopez in action, will continue to rise in the ranks.



The Maid in Manhattan was all smiles and excited as she shared the moment with her 247M followers.

The super star's fans flocked to her comments to become the part of her celebrations, many were also distracted by certain details in her video, which was filmed inside the star's new home she shares with Affleck.



Giving fans a peek inside her new home, she walks around talking to camera. Her admirers were impressed with her choice of neutral décor and a selection of plants, with one fans commenting: "cannot focus on anything other than the unintentional house tour that was happening."