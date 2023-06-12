Princess Beatrice, Eugenie could do miracles for Andrew: 'Restore image'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are Prince Andrew's last chance to return to public life.

The royal Princesses could help their father get in King Charles good books, an expert notes, after his highly scandalous sexual assault case against Virginia Giuffre.

PR expert Edward Coram-James admits the Duke of York could be saved if his daughters stepped in.



He said: "For the time being, Andrew’s best hope of having his image restored is through his children.

"Were they to be brought into the fold, they would be wise not to initially make any comments about their father. They would need to further cement their trust and reputation with the British public.

"But, once their popularity had taken solid roots, and perhaps after a few years, they could start to make casual references to their father."

He further added: "Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have managed to pull an absolute blinder. They have evaded every scandal that the royals have been plunged into over the past three years."

