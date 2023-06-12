Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Javed Latif addresses a press conference. — APP/File

"Deal was always with people," federal minister says.

Latif confirms PML-N to contest election from its platform.

Judiciary should listen to Arshad Sharif’s mother, he says.

LAHORE: Federal Minister Javed Latif has said he is concerned that the elections should be held on time.

“We demand that everyone be given a level playing field for the elections,” he said while addressing a press conference at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Model Town office on Sunday.

"We have no deal with anyone; the deal was always with the people," he said, maintaining that PML-N will contest the election from its own platform.

Javed further added that if Pakistan is to be stabilised, the nation must be told the complete truth.

At this time, there is a need to unite the nation; the nation wanted to know what was the definition of a terrorist and a politician, he said, adding that while the PML-N was not in favour of banning any political party or any political leader, those who had committed terrorism will not be spared.

"Whoever has a role in the events of May 9 and 10 should be punished," Latif remarked.

All the people involved in the events of May 9 and 10 must be exposed, he demanded, adding that the party's supremo Nawaz Sharif — who has been in London for treatment since 2019 — should be brought in while showing mercy to Pakistan.

Moreover, during the presser, the federal minister said that the judiciary should listen to the voice of slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother.

"Murder was murder; a murderer is a murderer. The crime was the same for all, and whoever is guilty should be punished," Latif said.

In October last year, Sharif was shot dead by the Kenyan police in what they claimed was a “mistaken identity” case while he was returning to Nairobi from Kenya’s Magadi Town.

Sharif's mother on June 9, requested the Supreme Court to include the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman and others in the investigation process of her son's murder.