Balaj murder case: Prime suspect Teefi Butt killed in 'police encounter'

Butt, along with Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and others, had been named in FIR for murder of Ameer Balaj

Ahmed Faraz
October 11, 2025

This undated image shows Khawaja Tareef Gulshan alias Teefi Butt. — Screengrab via GeoNews
  • Police claim Butt's accomplices attack CCD in RYK.
  • Shootout occurred during suspect’s transfer for probe.
  • Teefi Butt had returned from Dubai a day earlier.

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The prime suspect in the Ameer Balaj murder case, Khawaja Tareef Gulshan alias Teefi Butt, has been killed in an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Punjab on Saturday, according to police sources.

They said that the encounter took place in Punjab's Rahim Yar Khan district when CCD personnel were transporting the suspect for investigation in the murder case.

Butt had been extradited from Dubai just a day earlier, where he had expressed willingness to return to Pakistan and face trial.

The police authorities claim that the suspect’s accomplices attacked the CCD team and wanted to free Butt from custody.

During the exchange of fire, Teefi Butt was killed in the attackers' firing, they claimed.

Butt, along with Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and others, had been named in the FIR for the murder of Ameer Balaj, who was gunned down last year in 2024.

Ameer Balaj was attending a marriage ceremony in a private housing society last year when he was shot dead by a suspected shooter, later identified as Muzaffar Hussain, a gunman of Teefi Butt. Hussain was shot dead on the spot soon after the murder.

He was the son of Arif Ameer, commonly known as Tepu Truckanwala, who was shot dead in an armed attack at Lahore airport in 2010.

