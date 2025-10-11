Banned TTP perceived as PTI's militant wing, says Atta Tarar

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar addresses a press conference in Lahore on October 11, 2025. — screengrab PTV News

Certain elements obstructing efforts to restore peace in KP: Tarar

Says "drug and timber mafias operate" within KP cabinet.

"Tehreek-e-Intishar has nothing to do with national sovereignty"

LAHORE: Firing a fresh salvo at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Information Minister Atta Tarar on Saturday said that it was an impression in the country that outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has become the militant wing of the Imran Khan-founded party.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Tarar said certain elements were obstructing efforts to restore peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that troublemakers were attempting to destabilise the province.

He added that the entire nation stands united to eradicate the menance of terrorism from the country.

The minister praised the nation's resolve against terrorism and credited operations such as Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb for significantly weakening militant networks.

He alleged that certain "political actors" brought back militants to the country under a plan.

The minister also levelled serious allegations against the KP cabinet, claiming that the “timber and drug mafias” were operating within it.

He questioned why the provincial government had failed to take action against the tobacco and timber mafias or curb the use of non-custom-paid vehicles.

He also called PTI, “Tehreek-e-Intishar” (chaos movement) and said that it has nothing to do with the country’s sovereignty and sacrifices of martyrs.

“The Tehreek-e-Intishar is the only party that shows no regard for the sacrifices of our martyrs or for national sovereignty. Its real objective is to create chaos in KP rather than addressing the people’s genuine concerns,” Tarar told reporters.

Reiterating the state’s resolve, the minister said the government is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and would not allow militants to operate inside Pakistan.

“There is no room for terrorism,” he said, adding, “We will eliminate terrorism and will not rest until the last terrorist is removed.”

PTI dismisses allegations

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja denied allegations and called for a comprehensive anti-terror strategy.

Baseless allegations were levelled against the PTI a day earlier," Raja added.

“We are calling for a comprehensive strategy so that innocent people do not lose their lives during operations. We want to eliminate terrorists from our soil.”

A day earlier, Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry drew a sharp contrast of governance in Sindh, Punjab, and KP.

Addressing a presser, the DG ISPR on Friday renewed the Pakistan Army’s resolve to uproot terrorism and dismantle the "political-criminal nexus", which, according to him, is responsible for the surge in the terrorists' attacks in the province, governed by the PTI.

“In Sindh and Punjab, governance exists — the police and law enforcement agencies are functioning. But in KP, rather than improving governance and the rule of law, terrorism is politicised under the guise of provincialism. Is that not itself a criminal act?" he asked.