Five terrorists killed, seven cops martyred in attack on DI Khan police training centre

Charred vehicles seen in the aftermath of DI Khan police training centre attack. — Reporter

Militants storm training centre after initiating assault with suicide bombing.

Official says gun battle quickly turned in favour of security forces.

More than 200 police officers and recruits safely rescued from facility.

A militant assault in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan resulted in the martyrdom of seven police personnel, while security forces killed at least five terrorists, including a suicide attacker, authorities reported on Saturday.

The deadly attack was carried out on a police training school on Friday night.

According to police, the heavily armed attackers stormed the training facility after initiating the assault with a suicide bombing. A fierce gunfight broke out between the assailants and the stationed officers, who managed to hold their ground and push back the militants.

A senior police official said that the gun battle quickly turned in favour of the security forces, who repelled the attackers before additional reinforcements arrived to assist in securing the premises.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Hafiz Muhammad Adnan said that the police and security forces successfully repelled the militants, saying that all the terrorists involved in the attack were eliminated. He said that the terrorists had launched the attack at approximately 8:30pm. The operation to eliminate the attackers continued late into the night, he added.





Meanwhile, the director of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Trauma Centre reported that 13 injured personnel were shifted to the facility for medical treatment following the attack.

Speaking to the media, the director general public relations said that more than 200 police officers and recruits who were present at the training school at the time of the attack were safely rescued. He also confirmed that both the Police Training School and the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office, which were under threat, have been completely cleared during the operation.

The attack drew strong condemnation from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who called it an act of cowardice by terrorists.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the minister paid rich tribute to the seven police personnel who embraced martyrdom while bravely confronting the attackers.

“The police officers laid down their lives to foil the attack, turning the terrorists’ nefarious designs into dust,” said Naqvi.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured personnel.

The interior minister praised the courage and determination of the officers, stating that the police force fought back valiantly and successfully neutralized the threat.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have made unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism,” he added.

“The entire nation salutes the brave sons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for their heroism and dedication.”

Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s resolve to continue the fight against terrorism, stressing that such attacks would not weaken the national will.

Acting Senate Chairman Syedaal Khan also condemned the attack, saying that the terrorists aimed to destabilise the country but would not succeed in their designs.

He praised the bravery of the police force, lauded their sacrifices, and emphasized that the nation stands united against terrorism.

“The blood of our brave sentinels will not go in vain. Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism remains unwavering,” he said.

DI Khan remains in crosshairs of terrorists

An army officer on Thursday embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan, during which seven Indian proxy terrorists were eliminated, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The IBO was conducted on October 8 in the Daraban area on the reported presence of terrorists.

In the pursuing operation featuring heavy exchange of fire, Pakistan Army's Major Sibtain Haider, who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The martyred officer was 30 years old and was a resident of Quetta district.

Reacting to the development, President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to martyred Major Sibtain and said the officer had "set a great example by sacrificing his life in defence of the country".

In a separate statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the security forces for a successful operation against the Fitna al-Khawarij — a term used for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The PM paid tribute to the officers and personnel of the security forces for their bravery and professionalism, and offered special praise for martyred Major Sibtain.

"The entire nation, including myself, is proud of the courageous officers and soldiers of our armed forces, who remain engaged day and night in defending the country," the premier said in a statement.

Renewed bid to uproot terrorism in Pakistan

Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has affirmed Pakistan Armed Forces' renewed resolve to uproot terrorism and dismantle the "political-criminal nexus", which he says is responsible for the surge in militant incidents in the province.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Corps Headquarters on Friday, Lt Gen Chaudhry said all political leaders had agreed after the APS tragedy in 2014 to adopt a unified approach through the National Action Plan (NAP), but "subsequent governments failed to ensure continuity".

He added that while the revised plan was rebranded as "Azm-e-Istehkam" by the current government, "implementation on its 14 points remains incomplete".

He reaffirmed the armed forces' resolve to uproot terrorism "in all its forms and manifestations", paying tribute to the security personnel and civilians who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Later on, the ISPR chief said that terrorists and their facilitators were given space in KP under the "well-thought-out plot". The governance and public welfare were deliberately affected, he added.

Violence on the rise

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming 46% surge in overall violence in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, as per the latest statistics issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The country reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries, including civilians, security personnel and the terrorists, in a total of 329 incidents of violence, which also included terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

KP and Balochistan — both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan — faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents, accounting for more than 96% of the total violence across the country.

KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71% (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67% (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25% fatalities (230) and incidents (85).