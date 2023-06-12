Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: India, Pakistan on high alert

View of anchored fishing boats, after ban imposed on coastal activities following the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Karachi's Fish Harbour, in Karachi, Pakistan June 10, 2023. —Reuters

Authorities in Indian and Pakistani coastal areas were put on high alert to deal with the extremely severe cyclonic storm (ESCS) “Biparjoy” that is moving closer and likely to hit on 15th June.

The cyclone over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 05 kmph and lay centred over the same region near latitude 19.0°N and longitude 67.7°E, about 540 km west of Mumbai (India) and 660 km south of Karachi (Pakistan).

It is very likely to move nearly northward till the morning of 14th June, then move north northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

Possible impacts on Pakistani coastal areas:

— With its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100Km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts during 13-17 June.

— Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Mirpurkhas districts from 13/14 June -16 June.

— Squally (high intensity) winds may cause damage to loose & vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses).

— Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) is expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around).

— Fishermen are advised not to venture in the open sea till the system is over by 17 June, as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied with high tides along the coast.

Possible impacts on Indian coastal areas:

— Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Saurashtra and Kutch on 14th June.



— The intensity of rainfall would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts of Gujarat on 15th June.

— Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region on 15th June.

Live updates on cyclone Biparjoy:

Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline

As the risk of tropical cyclone Biparjoy present in the Arabian Sea escalates, the government has decided to evacuate the residential areas and other human settlements near the coast of Sindh.

Read the complete story here.

Karachi to receive heavy rain

Sindh Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, talking to Geo News, forecast heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah Sanghar, and Tando Mohammad Khan due to the storm.

He said rains might hit these areas on June 14 or 15, while heavy winds would blow at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour.

300-400mm rain in cyclone-hit areas

In conversation with Geo News, Sindh Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the cyclone's direction would remain towards the northeast and hit Keti Bandar (Thatta) on June 15.

He said 300mm-400 mm of rain is expected in the areas where the storm passes. Therefore, heavy rains are expected in Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Mirpur Khas, and surrounding areas in South East Sindh.

NDMA continuously monitoring cyclone

National Disaster Management Authority says they are continuously monitoring the cyclone and necessary instructions are being given to relevant quarters.



India Meteorological Department says Biparjoy currently lies over east-central and adjoining NE Arabian Sea about 380km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka.











