Alert! Karachi DHA residents advised to prepare for cyclone Biparjoy

A general view of houses in DHA seen amid the enforcement of Section 144 on June 12, 2023. — Geo.tv

KARACHI: The residents of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), one of the upscale areas in Karachi, have been advised to take precautionary measures as the Arabian Sea cyclone Biparjoy moves closer to the metropolis.



The tropical cyclone has intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) during the last 24 hours and is likely to hit the coastal belt of southeast Sindh between Pakistan/Rann of Kutch-Indian Gujarat coasts by June 15 afternoon as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

In light of the escalating threat, the DHA administration has alerted its residents and advised them to prepare for any emergency situation.

"We advise our residents to prepare for the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) *BIPARJOY*," a tweet posted by DHA Karachi Official stated.

The residents have been advised to secure their basement entrance and windows to prevent stormwater from damaging their houses and call DHA helpline 1092 in case of any emergency.

The advisory further stated the following precautions to prevent any undesirable consequences of the storm.

All compulsory open spaces to be kept clear of any violations to avoid poundage or excessive water

The drains at main gates [of houses] should be cleared thoroughly

Rooftops of all buildings should be kept clear of temporary/unauthorised construction and material

Roof treatment should be carried out to prevent damage to structures

All naked or loose electric connections should be secured

All main holes and pipes should be cleaned

It may be noted that Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in all the areas near the coast, including DHA, under which people have been restricted from visiting beaches.



Moreover, Sea View Road has also been blocked from a local restaurant to Khayaban-e-Ittehad. The traffic from Khayaban-e-Mujahid is being directed towards the service road while the traffic from Khayaban-e-Ittehad is being diverted back to Khayaban-e-Saba.

The government is launching an evacuation drive along the coastline of Sindh in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy today.



The authorities concerned have been directed to implement the evacuation plan in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) by tomorrow (June 13), when the storm is likely to hit the coast.

Baba Bhit, Mubarak Village, Ibrahim Hydri Village, harbour, and other low-lying areas and villages along the coastal belt are included in the evacuation plan.

The meeting directed the Keamari, Malir, South, and Korangi deputy commissioners to ensure that all the residents of the said areas have been evacuated by the deadline, and shifted to safe places or relief camps set up for the facilitation of evacuees.