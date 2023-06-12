 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Gadar 2 is set to release worldwide on August 11
'Gadar 2' is set to release worldwide on August 11

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s film Gadar 2: The Katha Continues first official teaser has been released.

Sunny and Ameesha first appeared together in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001. After 22 years, the duo is returning to carry forward the story in 2023.

Gadar is an action-packed period drama revolving around the character of Tara Singh, played by Sunny. 

The teaser of the upcoming sequel shows Tara returning to Pakistan to bring back his son, Charanjeet Singh. The plot of the film is set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak war in 1971.  

The historical film is directed by Anil Sharma, whereas Shaktimaan Talwar has written the script of the movie. Besides Sunny and Ameesha, the movie features Utkarsh Sharma in a key role.

According to India Today, Sunny Deol once spoke about carrying forward the legacy of his most famous film. He said: “Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It’s a blessing to be able to bring back one of India’s most loved family film.”

“At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms.”

Gadar 2 is set to release worldwide on August 11. 

More From Showbiz:

Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'

Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'
BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video
Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor

Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor
Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'

Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'
Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist

Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now
Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties
'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'

'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'
Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film

Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film
'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'

'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'
Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look

Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look
Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession

Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession
Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal

Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal
Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react

Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react
Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary

Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan discusses marrying a cricketer amid Shubman Gill dating rumors

Sara Ali Khan discusses marrying a cricketer amid Shubman Gill dating rumors
Mansha Pasha slams Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi language

Mansha Pasha slams Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi language

Naseeruddin Shah comes under fire for false claims about Sindhi language

Naseeruddin Shah comes under fire for false claims about Sindhi language

Kareena Kapoor says her performance in ‘Omkara’ is ‘underrated’

Kareena Kapoor says her performance in ‘Omkara’ is ‘underrated’
Shahid Kapoor’s take on marriage: The guy is a mess, the woman fixes him

Shahid Kapoor’s take on marriage: The guy is a mess, the woman fixes him