 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Uneeba Zameer Shah Uneeba Zameer Shah

Karachi likely to receive up to 100mm rainfall as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer

By
Uneeba Zameer Shah Uneeba Zameer Shah

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Satellite image of cyclone Biparjoy moving towards Pakistans coastline. — Zoom Earth
Satellite image of cyclone Biparjoy moving towards Pakistan's coastline. — Zoom Earth 

A storm surge in the Arabian Sea will bring heavy rainfall to Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin, with expected amounts ranging from 300mm to 400mm, while Karachi may experience up to 100mm of rain, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Monday.

The cyclone is projected to pass between Keti Bandar and Indian state Gujarat on June 15, resulting in waves measuring 10 to 12 feet and gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour at the Pakistani seaport.

Rainfall and strong winds are expected to commence tomorrow (Tuesday) in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Mirpurkhas.

In Karachi, billboards have not yet been removed from the buildings. Meanwhile, In view of the storm, the Seaview road was closed, with access to the beach prohibited from a local restaurant to Khayaban-e-Ittihad.

Mercury in Karachi to reach 41°C

With the cyclone inching closer to Karachi, mercury is likely to rise to 41°C. Biparjoy is at least 550km south of Karachi, and under its influence, the weather is likely to remain humid and hot in the port city, where the mercury touched 34°C this morning.

The Met Office has, meanwhile, forecast that the maximum temperature today is likely to be 39°C to 41°C, which may touch 45°C, with a minimum temperature of 30°C.

In Karachi, the wind speed is 18km per hour from the southeast direction, with a humidity ratio of 41%.

According to the PMD, the cyclone has been moving northwards for the past 12 hours, which is 530km south of Thatta. By June 14, the cyclone will move northwards, while on the afternoon of June 15, it will cross southeast Sindh and Indian Gujarat.

According to Sindh Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the intensity of the storm is increasing due to climate change. However, it will take three to four days for it to subside once it hits the region.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz commends Sindh govt's efforts as it braces for cyclone Biparjoy

PM Shehbaz commends Sindh govt's efforts as it braces for cyclone Biparjoy
Cyclone Biparjoy: Will Karachi witness cloudburst amid storm?

Cyclone Biparjoy: Will Karachi witness cloudburst amid storm?
NA adopts resolution seeking speedy trial of May 9 rioters under military law

NA adopts resolution seeking speedy trial of May 9 rioters under military law
JI’s Hafiz Naeem chances of becoming Karachi mayor in a fix

JI’s Hafiz Naeem chances of becoming Karachi mayor in a fix
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Pakistan, India on high alert

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Pakistan, India on high alert
Jahangir Tareen names Aleem Khan president of Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party

Jahangir Tareen names Aleem Khan president of Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party
TikToker Sundal Khattak held in Hareem Shah video leak case

TikToker Sundal Khattak held in Hareem Shah video leak case
Alert! Karachi DHA residents advised to prepare for cyclone Biparjoy

Alert! Karachi DHA residents advised to prepare for cyclone Biparjoy
Cyclone Biparjoy: All you need to know about cyclones

Cyclone Biparjoy: All you need to know about cyclones
Karachi weather to remain humid, extremely hot today

Karachi weather to remain humid, extremely hot today
Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline today

Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline today
'Terrible condition': Dr Fowzia 'could not recognise' Dr Aafia during prison meet

'Terrible condition': Dr Fowzia 'could not recognise' Dr Aafia during prison meet

Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif

Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif
Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations

Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations
Jahangir Tareen 'likely to meet' PML-N leaders during UK trip

Jahangir Tareen 'likely to meet' PML-N leaders during UK trip
Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline

Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline
Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather

Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather
Maryam says ‘PTI can now easily fit in a Qingqi’ after defections

Maryam says ‘PTI can now easily fit in a Qingqi’ after defections
KP announces summer vacations for schools after rain played havoc

KP announces summer vacations for schools after rain played havoc
PM Shehbaz plays indoor sports like pro, says he be watched in slo-mo

PM Shehbaz plays indoor sports like pro, says he be watched in slo-mo
Islamabad police to recruit military veterans for deployment at sensitive buildings, red zone

Islamabad police to recruit military veterans for deployment at sensitive buildings, red zone