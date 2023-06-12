 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'

Rashmika Mandanna has showered love on Never Have I Ever actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan for grooving over her chart buster track Saami Saami from Pushpa in the latest episode of the web-series.

Taking it to her Twitter handle, Rashmika shared the clip that went crazy on the internet. The clip showed Maitreyi’s character dancing on Saami Saami wearing a traditional green dress.

The Goodbye actor lauded the episode and the performance. She gave a shout-out to the star of the show and wrote: “Stunner! You did soooo gooooooodddd. Sending you full love.”

The Never Have I Ever actor also reacted on the post by writing a tweet. “I will NEVER have imposter syndrome about dancing again. Thank you so much @iamRashmika.

Song Saami Saami is from film Pushpa starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The song featured Rashimka Mandanna, reports India Today.

Meanwhile, the show Never Have I Ever is a comedy-drama bankrolled by Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling. The plot of the show revolves around an Indian-American teenager who has an aim to advance her status at school, but her family, friends and feelings makes it very difficult for her.

