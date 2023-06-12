 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
'Barbie' star Hari Nef's 'Bad Things' makes waves at Tribeca, achieves 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Barbie star Hari Nef's latest film, Bad Things, recently premiered to great reception at the Tribeca Film Festival and received a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Stewart Thorndike, the movie features GLOW's Gayle Rankin as the main character, Ruthie, who inherits a 1980s motel from her grandmother.

This inheritance brings with it a strained mother-daughter relationship that Ruthie hopes to mend. She decides to take a final trip to the motel with her partner Cal (played by Nef) and their friends Maddie (Rad Pereira) and Fran (Annabelle Dexter-Jones), risking major changes in their lives.

Critics have praised Thorndike's film as a captivating addition to the queer horror genre, highlighting its focus on unlikable female characters who have the opportunity to shine and engage in dark deeds.

While the Rotten Tomatoes score may change as more reviews come in, Bad Things is already generating anticipation for its release on the streaming platform Shudder in August.

Gayle Rankin, known for her role as Sheila in the acclaimed series GLOW, will also appear in the second season of HBO's fantasy drama House of the Dragon. However, production on the show has been halted due to an ongoing writers' strike.

Bad Things is scheduled to begin streaming on Shudder on August 25.

