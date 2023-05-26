King Charles to mark first Trooping the Colour as monarch with major change

 
Royals
Friday May 26, 2023
King Charles III is all set to take the salute during the first Trooping the Colour birthday parade since ascending to the throne, and there will be a change to the royal event not seen since a parade for the late Queen 37 years ago.

Saturday will see the annual monarch's birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, and it will be a very special one. The members of the royal family are all set to put a united front and will come out in force this weekend for one of the major events.

It will be the first parade of King Charles' reign with him set to take the salute in the ceremony, which sees hundreds of horses and soldiers carry out complex battlefield drill manoeuvres to military music.

Many parts of the day will remain as they have done for years under the late Queen, with some royals travelling in carriages from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade to watch the service.

However, it seems Charles is set to make one major change to the parade compared to the final years of his late mother's life. It has been announced by Buckingham Palace that the 

The 74-year-old monarch will join the military parade by riding on horseback for the occasion, according to Buckingham Palace. It will be the first time since 1986 a reigning monarch has ridden in the parade - with the late Queen last doing it that year.

The King will be joined on horseback by his eldest son Prince William, who inspected The Colonel's Review ahead of Trooping the Colour at the weekend.

The members of the royal family will also accompany King Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony, where an RAF flypast, which will include the Red Arrows, will round off the day.

