sports
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Saadi Abbas wins gold at International Karate Championship

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Saadi Abbas poses with his gold medal — Twitter / @FaizanLakhani
Pakistan flag flew high once again, as Saadi Abbas won a gold medal in the International Karate Championship in Montreal, Canada on Sunday.

The prestigious Montreal Open International Karate Championship held in the city of Montreal showcased an exhilarating display of skill on 10-11 June 2023.

Saadi represented Pakistan in the 75kg category and emerged as a winner, winning the gold medal for his country with his exceptional karate skills.

Saadi’s journey to the gold started with a remarkable victory over Iran’s Hamoon Dearfshipur, whom he defeated by 4-2. Hamoon participated in the Olympics 2020, which took place in Tokyo.

Saadi, 35, who had the audience in awe with his spectacular Karate skills, did not stop in the second round as he defeated the Canadian Ilyas Abdoun by the same scoreline of 4-2.

The Pakistani defeated another Canadian Allarie Caron Nellgan in the final by an impressive scoreline of 4-1. Saadi displayed a dominant display throughout the match that earned him the gold medal.

After winning the gold on Canadian soil, Saadi is set to represent Pakistan in the upcoming Asian Games which will be held in China later this year.

Saadi is determined to continue his winning streak as he aims to cement his name as one of the finest Karate athletes in the world with his unique skillset.

