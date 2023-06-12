Prince Edward's latest pictures leave people worried about his health

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Monday met Ukrainian soldiers undergoing military training in the UK.

According to a statement, the military training is a part of "Operation INTERFLEX: a multi-national operation which trains new recruits in the skills needed to survive and to carry out effective frontline combat."

It said Operation INTERFLEX is run by nine partner forces in addition to the UK, including Australia, New Zealand and Canada."





Pictures posted on the social media accounts of the Royal Family left many people worried about the Duke of Edinburg's health.

Some royal fans think the younger brother has lost weight and looked frail in latest pictures.

"I’m worried for the Duke’s health. He’s looking like he’s lost too much weight," said a royal fan.



Another supporter of the royal family said, "I hope The Duke of Edinburgh is in his top health."

Meanwhile, some royal fans said the Prince Edward has striking resemblance to his father late Prince Philip.

Moreover, Ukrainian people have thanked the Duke for supporting their country in its war against Russia.