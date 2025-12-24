Kensington Palace makes exciting announcement about Princess Kate

Prince William and Princess Kate's team issued a special update for fans ahead of the royal family's Sandringham gathering.

On December 24, Kensington Palace announced that Princess Catherine's Christmas Carol event will air tonight, sparking excitement among the future Queen's well-wishers.

A photo featuring a festive decorated piano and tree has been released, with a note, "Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas tonight at 7.25 on @itv and @itvxofficial."

It is important to note that Prince William and Princess Kate are set to join King Charles and Queen Camilla alongside their three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, at Sandringham to celebrate the festive season.

It has been said that this Christmas is "very special" for the monarch and Catherine as they achieved a positive milestone in their cancer recovery journey.

The future Queen revealed at the beginning of 2025 that she is in remission from cancer.

Whereas King Charles wrapped up 2025 with delightful news about his medical treatment.

In a heartfelt video message, the monarch shared, "Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders,’ my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year."