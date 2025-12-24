Sandringham Christmas 2025 Royal Guestlist: Who’s invited and who’s not

King Charles, along with Queen Camilla, is continuing the beloved tradition of his late mother Queen Elizbeth II for the festive season.

For decades, the event has brought all members of the royal together for a feast and bonding experience as the busy royals don’t get to indulge during any other time of the year. This is a significant celebration this time around as the King made some landmark changes to the family.

His brother and the shamed ex-prince Andrew has been stripped off of his royal titles and honours following his shady friendship with Jeffery Epstein and harrowing allegations against him.

It is suspected that the royals would now be hoping to leave it all behind and for once, focus on the positive rather than the negativity of the headlines.

Royals welcomed at Sandringham Christmas in 2025

The event is hosted by King Charles since Sandringham is his private estate. He will be present along with Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales will be joining them along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Edward is hoped to attend with his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh along with their 18-year-old son James Viscount Severn. Lady Louise Windsor, 22, would also be invited and would make an appearance as she didn’t last year.

Princess Anne will attend with husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. Their daughter Zara Tindall and husband Mike are also expected to come with their children Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four.

Meanwhile, Peter Phillips, who recently got engaged to girlfriend Harriet Sperling could be seen together at the event for the first time. Peter’s two daughters with ex-wife, Savannah and Isla, would also join.

As far as the extended family is concerned Princess Margaret, Charles’s maternal aunt, children are invited.

Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel, along with sons Arthur, 26, and Samuel, 29, are expected to be there. Samuel may attend with his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian, like last year.

Sarah’s brother David Armstong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, and his children Lady Margarita, 23, and Charles, 26, are also invited.

Who will not be attending Sandringham gathering

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are on the top of the list as they have been officially ousted from royal fold and even banned from family gatherings with senior working royals.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who share two daughters Siena and Athena, will be going on a family holiday. It is anticipated that Edo’s son Christopher ‘Wolfie’ Woolf would also be joining them. It is understood that they are still welcome at the annual event should they choose to attend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been attending the annual tradition since the past five years and it seems it won’t be any different this time around. The couple will instead be spending time at their Montecito mansion with two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Queen Camilla’s children would be skipping this year as well.