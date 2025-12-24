Princess Anne receives fitting role after close-call with King Charles

Princess Anne has been named to play a meaningful role after King Charles took away her title with his commitment towards duty and the crown in 2025.

As reported by the BBC, the Princess Royal will take part in the opening ceremony of a new university campus where a department was built.

Anne will visit the University of Gloucestershire's City Campus on Friday, 16 January.

The new campus will provide opportunities to locals in providing "education," and giving facilities related to psychology and social work students in August.

The vice chancellor of the university, Dame Clare Marchant, said that Princess Anne's presence at a key event is "a fitting milestone for the development."

The campus will play "a pivotal role in the regeneration of Gloucester City Centre and has already generated £44m in social value," the university officials said.

This new update came after it was confirmed that Princess Anne is no longer the hardest-working royal.

In a conversation with The Mirror, journalist Patricia Treble shared that King Charles has now taken this title from his sister.

Notably, the monarch performed 532 engagements, Anne 478 and Edward 313 till December 18.

The royals are also set to reunite for Christmas celebrations at Sandringham in order to relax after facing health woes and family tensions.