Sarah Ferguson unshakeable bond with Andrew: 'Utterly in love'

Sarah Ferguson showed the world her unwavering support for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, leaving fans in awe.

The former Duke and Duchess of York not only made it to the headlines due to their questionable ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but also their unshakeable bond despite being exes.

Andrew and Fergie kept on living under the same roof at Royal Lodge after their divorce.

In 2024, Sarah spoke to The Sunday Times, in which she made a heartfelt confession about her former husband and the father of her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

"I first met Andrew when I was 12. My first thought was that I was going to marry him...I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew. I would do it all over again, 100 %," she said.

Sarah called Andrew a man with a "best, great and kind" heart.

"Our wedding was the best day of my life...I won’t let him down. He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion," the mother-of-two admitted.

As of today, Sarah and Andrew remain together at Royal Lodge, seemingly in exile after King Charles completely revoked their royal perks.

While they have not parted ways, there are reports suggesting that their interactions have become more limited.