Queen Camilla inspires quiet tradition change for Sandringham Christmas

Queen Camilla, who is a supportive wife of King Charles and has been abiding by all the changes that he has been making, is bringing about a slight influence of her own.

The royal family has been gathering at Sandringham estate for the annual tradition for generations and it had a special meaning to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Charles has already been changing the monarchy according to his vision and he is also open to modernising some of the old ways.

The royals will be attending the reunion but it seems that Camilla’s children will also be becoming a part of the celebrations in due time, although not this year. Tom Parker Bowles confirmed that he and his sister Laura Lopes have an “every other year” arrangement with their own families.

It seems that idea is also taking over the royals, according royal commentator Laura Windsor. She suggests that the royals would also be following Camilla’s family values in a way that they won’t be bound to attend each year.

“[Charles was] already was thinking about that before,” she told GB News. “He was just waiting for the chance.”

She explained that it “normalises them, and they have to do that in order to survive,” adding that it’s King Charles’s “responsibility to make sure that they are more modernised” now that the late Queen is no longer around.

“It normalises them, and that’s what we like,” she said. “We like to relate. It’s nice to see that they’re human.”